Brett Favre shares Parkinson's diagnosis; experts discuss disease

The Brief Brett Favre announced he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease during a congressional hearing about his alleged misuse of welfare funds. Parkinson's is a neurological disease that often affects motor and movement skills. Experts told FOX6 News the disease is not curable, but the symptoms can be managed.



Brett Favre on Tuesday announced he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease during a congressional hearing about his alleged misuse of welfare funds in Mississippi.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback said he lost an investment in a company he believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug. He also recently said he believes he suffered thousands of concussions during his football career.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's is a neurological disease that often affects motor and movement skills.

"It’s a neurodegenerative disease that’s characterized by the loss of dopamine producing neurons in the midbrain," said Dr. Kunal Gupta, a Medical College of Wisconsin neurosurgeon.

Gupta said the loss of those neurons can result in motor symptoms like tremors, stiffness and slowness. It also leads to non-motor symptoms, such as digestive issues, changes in mood and hallucinations.

"Here in Wisconsin there are 15,000 cases of Parkinson’s disease," said Dacy Reimer with the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association. "There’s about 90,000 cases nationwide new each year."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

What causes Parkinson's disease?

Gupta said symptoms often begin in a person's 40s or 50s, but there are early onset symptoms that can start in one's 20s and 30s.

"We don’t have a known cause," Gupta said.

Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 24 about reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the misuse of welfare funds. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Reimer said the disease is becoming more prevalent, and developing the disease can sometimes be genetic: "It’s not a cookie-cutter. Everybody’s an individual. She also said there are newer studies that show a correlation between contact sports head injuries and symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

"The longer duration of those sports, we see more Parkinson’s," she said.

Is there a Parkinson's disease cure?

While the disease is not curable, Reimer says symptoms can be managed with exercise and support.

"It can be a part of your life, but we don’t want it to be your life, which is why it’s so important to connect people with support," she said.

Reimer said the initial diagnosis can be scary, but the goal is for patients to still live their best lives. The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association provides a list of resources on its website.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said there are about 9,000 cases of Parkinson's disease each year instead of 90,000. This has since been corrected.