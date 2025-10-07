Milwaukee robbery plot over dice game ends with 3 people in custody

The Brief A Milwaukee dice game ended in gunfire and robbery, leaving two men shot and three people jailed. Prosecutors say Dentonicco Magett let an armed man into a gambling house after losing $400. A doorman fired blindly into the room, wounding the gunman; police later tied his weapon to a 2021 case.



A game of craps in Milwaukee spiraled into a robbery and gunfire that left two men shot and three people in custody.

What we know:

Police were called on Sept. 13 to Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital after two men arrived minutes apart with gunshot wounds. Investigators later learned the men were injured in the same shooting – and that one had shot the other.

Prosecutors allege 37-year-old Dentonicco Magett lost $400 playing craps with a group of elderly men before returning to a gambling house on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, claiming he forgot his keys.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Though police said he was still holding them.

Breeshawn Bogan

Per the criminal complaint, video showed him letting in 30-year-old Breeshaun Bogan, who then opened fire and allegedly targeted an 85-year-old man for robbery.

Detectives say it was the same man who had taken Magett’s money during the game.

Inside, police said they believe the pair was working together because Magett spoke to Bogan and even stepped in front of him "as if he was not afraid of him."

Court records say Magett picked up money dropped by the 85-year-old victim, telling police: "Yeah, I saw money on the floor and had to get my money back!"

But it wasn’t that easy.

Gary Weathersby

Bogan was also wounded when a 66-year-old doorman, identified as Gary Weathersby, fired blindly through a wall into the gambling room. Police later matched casings from Weathersby’s gun to a 2021 shooting.

Dig deeper:

All three men are now in custody, making an expensive night cost so much more.

Dentonicco Magett

The following charges were filed in total:

Dentonico Magett:

Armed robbery, as a party to a crime

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Breeshaun Bogan:

Armed robbery, as a party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater

First-degree reckless injury, as a party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Battery to an elderly person — recklessly causing great bodily harm, as a party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual criminality repeater

Gary Weathersby:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The building where the shooting occurred is owned by "Team Management," with a sign showing Prosper Community Outreach had moved out.

It is unclear if that move came after the shooting.

Calls to both businesses went unanswered.