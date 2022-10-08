Breast, colon cancer awareness events offer education, resources

Raising cancer awareness was on a lot of people's minds Saturday, Oct. 8 as two events aimed to educate the public on separate types of cancer.

At Froedtert Hospital's Clinical Cancer Center, a breast cancer education resource fair was held. It was a partnership between Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, along with the Wisconsin chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

Those who helped with the fair said they just want women to have the tools needed to take care of their health.

"Today is all about empowering women. We want women to come out, get your cancer screenings, understand the importance of why early detection is key," said Moya Baylis, the sorority's president. "We want women to know, don't be afraid. We want you to be in tune with your bodies."

The fair included free mammograms, blood pressure screenings, health education resources and more.

Breast cancer awareness event at Froedtert Hospital's Clinical Cancer Center

At Hart Park in Wauwatosa, there was a separate event that raised awareness for colon cancer Saturday. The "Get Your Rear In Gear" event is an annual 5K fundraiser aimed at raising awareness for screenings.

For some, talking about colo-rectal cancer can be a little awkward. Organizers told FOX6 News they want it to make it easier to have conversations about cancer.

"Today is really about educating, bringing awareness. Colon cancer is one of those cancers that people don't like to talk about, so we like to take a fun spin on it with Getting Your Rear In Gear," said Dana Grady, event manager with the Colon Cancer Coalition. "We just like to have fun with it, to really make it approachable and make people feel comfortable with the topic."

Colon cancer is the nation's second leading cancer killer.

Proceeds from Saturday's event will go toward raising more awareness, supporting colon cancer patients and funding research programs.