Video: Brady Street Halloween celebration chaos, neighbors shocked

Videos from Milwaukee's east side captured chaos that unfolded during last weekend's "Halloween on Brady" celebration.

Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who has since been charged, but she wasn't the only person caught on camera brawling and breaking the law on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Hundreds traveled to the Brady Street area to celebrate, but others stirred up trouble. Videos showed people using furniture to fight one another while others danced on top of a fire truck.

"There was some fear I had when I saw clips of people throwing chairs as opposed to other behavior that is normal," said resident Megan Whitney.

"That’s unbelievable. I can't believe that happened on Brady Street," resident Richard Olson said.

In one video, a driver tried to take off with a police officer hanging onto her car. Prosecutors said the driver – 18-year-old Dantiyana Johnson – had been driving in the wrong lane of traffic and hit a car just before the video was taken.

When the officer was finally able to arrest Johnson, her vehicle continued to roll backwards and eventually crashed into a building. Court records show she is now charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer.

"They are lucky they didn’t kill anybody, or run anybody over," said Olson. "There is no reason for that. I don’t even know why they did that."

"It’s damaging to many people, aside from the businesses that are just trying to be open and entertain people. It’s dangerous," Whitney said.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police said they are working to find a solution for the community's concerns. Ald. Jonathan Brostoff said he is working with MPD to figure out how to make Brady Street safer.

"I don’t know what they come here to do, but this is a nice place," said Olson. "People just gotta respect each other."