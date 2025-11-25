Brady Street safety; traffic-calming plan set to launch in December

The Brief Neighbors say reckless driving on Brady Street has become a persistent danger. The Improvement District is launching a two-phase safety plan beginning in December. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey to help shape long-term traffic fixes.



Neighbors on Milwaukee’s Brady Street say reckless driving has become a constant threat, and city leaders are now rolling out a phased safety plan aimed at slowing traffic through the busy corridor.

Neighbors describe daily danger

What they're saying:

"People are just flying by and they have no clue. It's ridiculous," said Lisa J. Knutson, a neighbor. "I've almost been hit several times."

"I walk my dog here all the time and there are a lot of days where I don't cross Brady because it's just rough," said Jestine Langlas, another neighbor.

Michael Sander, executive director of the Brady Street Improvement District, has been pushing for changes and says the plan is finally taking shape.

"It feels great," said Michael Sander, executive director of the Brady Street Improvement District.

BID pushes long-sought changes

What we know:

Phase One begins in December at Humboldt and Brady, where the district will install flashing red lights for 30 days to track whether drivers slow down.

"We're going to do flashing red lights for 30 days and just monitor that, see if that actually slows down the process of cars driving fast through our neighborhood," said Sander.

Phase Two involves a broader traffic-calming project stretching from North Cass to North Warren. That work, in coordination with the Department of Public Works, is expected to begin in fall 2026.

The upgrades are intended to slow vehicle speeds and make crossings more accessible and comfortable for people walking.

"We're trying to do studies on what's the best approach where we can do speed humps, raise cross walks, bump outs," said Sander.

Support is strong

Local perspective:

Neighbors say they’re ready for the changes.

"I'm kind of here for it. I support 100%," said Langlas.

Community input encouraged

What you can do:

Sander is urging residents and businesses to take part in a survey on the pilot program to help guide future decisions. Those interested can visit the Brady Street Traffic Calming page.