Brady Street safety; Milwaukee leaders push for change

The Brief Milwaukee leaders are working on ways to make Brady Street safer. This comes after a fatal car crash left one man dead last week. There's also been an increase in the neighborhood's personal security to make up for a police staffing shortage.



Milwaukee’s Brady Street is always bustling with activity, but recent events have cast a shadow over its vibrant atmosphere.

Gathering support

What we know:

Brady Street BID Executive Director Michael Sander is on a mission to make it safer.

"My job today is to get more signatures," he said.

Sander said the fight for safety has become even more intense since last week.

Fatal crash

The backstory:

On Tuesday, a police chase near Brady Street ended in a crash, killing 28-year-old El Moctar Sidiya. Police charged 22-year-old Cera Wilkerson.

Wilkerson is charged with five felonies:

Fleeing police (resulting in death)

Fleeing police (resulting in great bodily harm)

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree reckless injury

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Addressing security concern

Local perspective:

Now, people who live in the area say they're looking for solutions.

Sander has fought for traffic-calming measures throughout the business improvement district.

"We wanted a presence down here at all times," he said.

On Monday, District 3 Alderman Alex Bower said he's had conversations about traffic-calming measures, police staffing and chases.

"It's just an absolute tragedy. It made me sad and angry and upset all at once," Bower said. "The solution is really to get to the root cause of this. Why are people engaging in these behaviors?"

Residents and frequent visitors to Brady Street are voicing their opinions on how to improve safety. Taunto Grzeca, a regular on Brady Street, believes in promoting the neighborhood as an asset rather than imposing more rules.

"Putting more rules out there isn't what to do, so I think promoting Brady Street as something we need to push up," Grzeca suggested.

Looking Ahead

What's next:

Sander is adamant that change needs to happen soon. While the Milwaukee Police Department did not provide an on-camera interview, they mentioned their use of "Code Red," a strategy to deploy resources as needed in specific areas like Brady Street.

Brower said he plans to host a town hall focusing on safety solutions for Brady Street. He hopes to host that toward the end of the summer.