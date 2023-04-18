Brady Street hotel proposed; Milwaukee Common Council OKs zoning change

article

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved on Tuesday, April 18 a zoning change for a new hotel to be built at the intersection of Brady and Farwell on the city's lower east side.

Some say the proposed 11-story hotel with 130 rooms would be a game-changer to the entrance of Brady Street. It would replace the Farwell Point building, changing the look of the neighborhood and, potentially, a lot more.

"This is again, a huge step forward for Milwaukee. the East Side has needed more hotel space for a generation. And we also now will see an increase if this proceeds forward with, you know, bike and pedestrian safety over there, with more daytime commerce activity," said Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. "I also just can't think of a better neighborhood to welcome people from all over the country and really all over the world to Milwaukee than Brady Street."

It’s early in the process, with no word yet on a name. However, renderings show a structure that would overlook the easternmost portion of Brady Street at its intersection with N. Farwell and N. Cambridge.

Proposed hotel on Brady Street, Milwaukee

One of the hotel developers say they are working on solutions to issues like parking. One idea being considered is building a parking structure on the east side of N. Farwell Avenue – and providing valet parking.

The next step for the hotel is licensing approval.