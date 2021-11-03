Brady Street Ground Up MKE theft caught on camera

Two men got away with thousands of dollars worth of clothes from a Milwaukee store, and it was all caught on camera.

Those cameras captured very clear pictures of the criminals. While the guys got away with clothes, one left behind some important evidence.

"These are Yeezy's. They’re probably one of our most popular sellers," said Kam James.

James is living out his dream at Ground Up MKE.

"Dunks are really popular right now," said James.

The 19-year-old is a co-owner of the Brady Street sneaker and clothing shop, selling some of the most popular and exclusive brands.

"It’s hard for us to keep them in stock," said James.

On Monday, Nov. 1, merchandise was flying off the shelves, but not in a good way.

"He grabbed like this, whole entire rack like this," said James.

Surveillance shows two men walking into the store, wandering around and checking out the merchandise.

"One of the guys asked to see a pair of shoes, and the shoes are in the basement, so one of my employees went down there," said James.

When the employee left, the men grabbed armfuls of clothing. They got away with thousands of dollars worth of shirts and left behind important evidence. Their faces were clearly captured on camera, and one of the thieves dropped his phone.

"It helps stuff like this get pictures of their face posted to social media," said James.

James doesn't know the men, but he wants them caught so he can get back to focusing on his building his business.

"I was just confused," said James. "Like, I don’t understand why people are out here stealing. We’re just young business owners trying to make money."

Police say no one has been arrested, but they do know the identity of one of the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.