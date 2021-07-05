Bradford Beach shooting: 1 injured

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Bradford Beach around 12:40 a.m. Monday, July 5.

Deputies say a group of people in a gray sedan and a group of people on electric scooters were involved in an argument when someone in the car fired shots at the other group.

One person was subsequently hit in the head by gunfire. Deputies say the victim was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Officials are still investigating.

