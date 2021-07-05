Expand / Collapse search

Bradford Beach shooting: 1 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Bradford Beach around 12:40 a.m. Monday, July 5. 

Deputies say a group of people in a gray sedan and a group of people on electric scooters were involved in an argument when someone in the car fired shots at the other group.

One person was subsequently hit in the head by gunfire. Deputies say the victim was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Officials are still investigating. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Multiple shootings reported in Milwaukee on July 4
slideshow

Multiple shootings reported in Milwaukee on July 4

Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened on Sunday, July 4 in the city of Milwaukee.

Paddleboarders rescued off Milwaukee's North Shore
slideshow

Paddleboarders rescued off Milwaukee's North Shore

Multiple agencies rescued two people late Sunday night after a caller said they were stranded on paddleboards "somewhere on Lake Michigan."