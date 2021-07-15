Expand / Collapse search

Bradford Beach homicide: Joseph Sharp sentenced to 10 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Joseph Sharp of Greenfield to ten years in prison following his conviction tied to a 2020 deadly Bradford Beach assault.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Joseph Sharp of Greenfield on Thursday, July 15 to ten years in prison and another three years of extended supervision following his conviction tied to a 2020 deadly Bradford Beach assault. A jury found Sharp guilty of felony murder-battery on May 11, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Bradford Beach the night of July 12, 2020 for reports of a battery.

Upon arrival, they located the victim being held up in a seated position by a woman and a man.

The complaint said the victim was unresponsive – not breathing with no pulse – and had visible signs of trauma to his head and face.  Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the victim was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

A witness on scene told investigators that the victim was a new friend of hers and the person who beat him up was her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Sharp.

According to the complaint, the witness told officials that on July 12, she and the victim agreed to go to Bradford Beach together. When they arrived, the witness claimed she saw Sharp, but did not think he saw them. Around 9 p.m., the witness claimed Sharp approached her and the victim on the beach and was "wailing on him. He was wailing on his face."

The witness claimed she saw Sharp punch the victim seven-plus times, according to the complaint. Afterward, she said he told her, "(Expletive) you, (expletive. I should have done this a long time ago to you."

Sharp initially fled the scene after the attack. He was arrested upon returning to the scene on a bicycle -- and being spotted by a deputy.

Sharp was given 369 days of credit for time already served.

