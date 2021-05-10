Boy who accidentally shot himself ID’d by medical examiner

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Monday, May 10 the 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself over the weekend as Cire Walker.

The 3-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night, May 8 near 32nd Street and Michigan Street. Police said the child "obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself," later dying from his injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, according to Milwaukee police. Police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Gun locks are simple to use and inexpensive. Many communities offer them free of charge.

To find out how to get a gun lock for free, contact the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention at 414-286-8553.