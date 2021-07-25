Expand / Collapse search

Boy missing from Beaver Dam park

Published 
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Dodge County sheriff's officials on Sunday evening, July 25 asked for assistance locating a 14-year-old boy missing from Crystal Lake Park in Beaver Dam.

Jose Keyes has "high functioning special needs similar to autism," according to sheriff's officials.

He was last seen wearing a gray, sleeveless, athletic-style shirt and blue, flowered swim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

