Wisconsin woman's Boston Marathon run for a reason after bombing

This month marks 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing killed three people and injured nearly 300.

One Menomonee Falls woman was there with her family, and she's taking steps to channel that pain into something meaningful.

"My life could be a lot different," said Beth Hartwig, who is now training for this year's Boston Marathon.

Hartwig, now a teacher, followed in her father's footsteps, running marathons along with her brothers.

"Running is kind of a family thing," she said.

Running paths in Wauwatosa comes second nature to Hartwig, but her journey extends far beyond. She ran the 2013 Boston Marathon with her brother.

She had finished the marathon, went to her hotel room to shower and was heading to meet him, about two blocks from the finish line, when she got a call from him.

"He had just called me saying there’s explosions around him, so it’s like, do you run towards it? Do you run away?" said Hartwig.

Now, Hartwig has something to run for: "I feel it’s important to teach my sons that you don’t let fear win."

Hartwig and her loved ones weren't hurt in the Boston Marathon bombing.

"We were pretty lucky that day," Hartwig said. "A few more minutes, I would’ve been right there. My brother was listed as the 2nd-to-last male finisher before they officially shut down timing. My parents could have been there."

She ran the Boston Marathon in 2014. Since then, her family has grown. She now has children.

As she trains, Hartwig is not in a rush. Instead, she's running with children like her two sons in mind.

"One act of hate and evil has now led to so many wonderful acts of love," she said.

Ten years since the bombings, Hartwig is one of 10 runners working to raise $10,000 for Rebekah's Angels – created by Rebekah Gregory, who lost her leg in the bombing. Her legs shielded her young son who was later diagnosed with PTSD, and the foundation helps with mental health treatment for children and families.

"She has turned her pain into something so amazing," said Hartwig.

For Hartwig, each step running is a reminder of transforming pain into love.

"When you start to feel tired on a long run, you remember what you’re running for," she said.

This year's Boston Marathon is Monday, April 17. To help Hartwig with fundraising for Rebekah's Angels, donate in-person at Good Miles Running Company locations or online.