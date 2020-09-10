'Boosts the mood:' Courthouse fence down in Kenosha; buildings boarded

A fence erected outside the Kenosha County Courthouse and municipal buildings in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 came down Thursday, Sept. 10. The fence was put up amid days of violent protests that saw the fatal shooting of two protesters.

"It's good to be back to work," said Carrie Szulczewski with Bridges Community Center.

While it might be hard to tell, with buildings boarded up, businesses were open as the fence came down on Thursday.

"We have people coming and going from here all day long," said Szulczewski. "This is what they do in the day. They come in for support groups and peer support."

Bridges Community Center is a safe space for addicts and people who suffer from mental illness to get help.

"We're talking about the protesting," said Szulczewski. "We're talking about COVID. There's just so many things going on right now, so it's nice to see everybody."

Thursday was one of the first days they've been back open since the violent protests began.

"And I just seen the courthouse, the fence is getting pulled down, and the mailboxes are back," said Szulczewski. "Boosts up the mood, and you can feel the love."

The boards protecting the windows will be up for a while longer.

"From what I hear, the end of September," said Szulczewski. "Probably September 28th, is what I heard. That was advised from the city."

Concern about what will happen as the investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake plays out still remains high -- but so does hope.

"We're going to get back to normal," said Szulczewski. "We'll do it."

Mental health advocates with the Bridges Community Center want the public to know that their doors are open -- and they are here to help.