Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers has 'no regrets' about Kenosha protests response

Published 
Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The same day, a new poll showed no change in attitudes toward Black Lives Matter protests or the presidential race even after the unrest in Wisconsin.

Evers defended his approach to Kenosha during a Milwaukee Press Club event. The Evers appearance came as the Marquette University Law School released its first poll since the Aug. 23 police shooting of Blake, which left him paralyzed and sparked three nights of sometimes violent protests.

Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard but initially declined federal support offered by President Donald Trump. Both Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden came to Kenosha last week.

READ MORE: Results of the latest MU Law School poll

The Marquette poll showed that 47% of respondents approve of protests against police shootings, on par with 48% seen in early August. That was down from 61% in June.

Attitudes about the Black Lives Matter movement were unchanged from August, with 49% having a favorable view and 37% unfavorable.

The poll of 802 registered voters was conducted between Aug. 30 and Monday. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills; Gov. Evers says 'it’s a let down'
slideshow

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills; Gov. Evers says 'it’s a let down'

Republicans started the session and recessed in both the Senate and Assembly in less than 30 seconds. That satisfied requirements of the law that they meet, even though almost no lawmakers were present. It's a tactic Republicans used in November when Gov. Tony Evers tried to force them to take action on gun control bills.

Group unhappy with Gov. Evers' handling of Kenosha unrest launches effort to recall him and Lt. Gov. Barnes
slideshow

Group unhappy with Gov. Evers' handling of Kenosha unrest launches effort to recall him and Lt. Gov. Barnes

The group collected signatures in Oak Creek Sunday. Paperwork has been filed with the state, and the group needs more than 668,000 signatures in 60 days.

Gov. Evers visits Kenosha, community continues cleanup efforts: 'We'll rise up'
slideshow

Gov. Evers visits Kenosha, community continues cleanup efforts: 'We'll rise up'

Gov. Evers visited Kenosha for the first time Thursday since unrest unfolded after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.