'Can create traumas:' MPS teacher criticized for showing Blake video in class

A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher is under fire after showing cellphone video of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha to students as part of a class discussion. Fellow MPS teachers said the lesson went too far.

The Black Educators Caucus MKE said the incident was a topic of discussion during virtual learning for students at Washington High School without parents' prior approval.

The caucus chairwoman spoke out in the wake of the lesson in an effort to help educate the educators on how to appropriately address these difficult but important issues with students.

The cellphone video has been viewed millions of times around the world. It shows Blake walking away from Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey before Sheskey is seen shooting Blake in the back. The incident sparked both peaceful demonstrations and violent protests.

"I believe you can start talking about these things at any age, right?" said Angela Harris, chairwoman of the Black Educators Caucus MKE.

Harris said it was also the subject of an MPS freshman history class. While she said the conversation is an important one, she criticized the teacher for showing the video in its entirety and not giving parents a heads up.

"It can bring up traumas that we don't know students have, and it can create new traumas for students, as well," said Harris.

Harris said students were asked to fill out a worksheet following the video, asking them questions like: Do you think the way the protests in Kenosha have gone (fires, vandalism, gunfire) is more helpful or harmful to the cause of social justice? and: How do you think you would handle a situation like the one in Kenosha if you were one of the police officers?

Harris said the wording, whether intentional or not, favors the perspective of law enforcement.

"It's important to engage our students, our children in conversations about these things," said Harris. "We just have to make sure we're doing it in a way where it's based solely on factual information, and not on our opinions and biases."

In a statement to FOX6 News, MPS said it "is aware of the lesson that was given during a history class. This matter has been investigated and no further details can be provided at this time as this is a personnel manner."

Hoping to turn the controversial lesson into a teachable moment, Harris urged her fellow teachers to continue to address the Blake shooting, but in the context of ending systemic racism.

"If we begin to focus on singular instances, right, instead of focusing on the broader issue, then we never get to the root of the problem," said Harris.

Harris said her caucus is also working with both MPS and other school districts around the state to help develop an anti-racist curriculum and other resources for teachers, administrators and families.