Bon Jovi at Fiserv Forum, concert date set for April 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Bon Jovi announced on Friday, Jan. 7 the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, which includes a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 5.

A news release says tickets for the Milwaukee show will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. You are invited to visit bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. 

The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. 

