West Bend PD: Bomb squad called, suspicious items reported at park

The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad has been called to a West Bend park to assist in the investigation of a reported suspicious item.

West Bend police said the call of two suspicious items at Regner Park came in around 4 p.m. A music event scheduled at the park for Thursday night was canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

