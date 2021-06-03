Expand / Collapse search
West Bend PD: Bomb squad called, suspicious items reported at park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee County Bomb Squad responds to suspicious items reported at West Bend's Regner Park

WEST BEND, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad has been called to a West Bend park to assist in the investigation of a reported suspicious item.

West Bend police said the call of two suspicious items at Regner Park came in around 4 p.m. A music event scheduled at the park for Thursday night was canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

