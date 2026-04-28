Bodycam video released: Milwaukee police kill suspect after pursuit

The Brief Milwaukee Police released video from an April 13 officer-involved shooting tied to a homicide investigation near 7th and Mitchell. Footage shows a pursuit ending near 35th and National, where police say the suspect fired at officers. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed, and eight Milwaukee officers were placed on administrative duty following the incident.



The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera and dash camera video Tuesday, April 28, of a fatal officer-involved shooting from earlier this month involving a suspect linked to a homicide investigation.

Pursuit and shooting

The backstory:

The incident happened on April 13. Officers had been investigating a homicide near 7th and Mitchell and were searching for a vehicle connected to that case.

Police said that same vehicle was later involved in a shots-fired incident near 35th and Walnut. Shortly after, around 4:45 p.m., officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

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Investigators say the suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed near 35th and National.

Dash camera video from police chase of homicide suspect on 35th Street viaduct in Milwaukee

Dash camera video from police chase of homicide suspect on 35th Street viaduct in Milwaukee

Police said the suspect then exited the vehicle and fired shots at officers. Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect. Authorities said firearms were recovered from the suspect.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Nicholas Maslowski.

Body camera video from chase and police shooting of homicide suspect on 35th Street viaduct in Milwaukee

A 34-year-old person involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Video released

What we know:

If you would like to review the police body camera video of the incident, Milwaukee police have made the video available. However, viewer discretion is advised.

Body camera video from chase and police shooting of homicide suspect on 35th Street viaduct in Milwaukee

NOTE: The Milwaukee Police Department’s Video Release Policy Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575, establishes criteria for when video evidence that captures officer-involved incidents that result in death or great bodily harm will be released to the public. This policy is intended to balance important interests, including the public’s interest in transparency and police accountability, the necessity of preserving the integrity of criminal and administrative investigations, and the privacy interests of individuals depicted in such videos (including victims, witnesses, bystanders, and the individuals against whom force is used). This policy creates a presumption of release. It is our goal to release video in officer-involved incidents according to SOP 575 within 15 days of the incident.

Officers on administrative duty

Dig deeper:

Eight officers discharged their weapons during the incident. They include:

A 35-year-old male officer with more than 8 years of service

A 33-year-old male officer with more than 14 years of service

A 33-year-old male officer with more than 9 years of service

A 33-year-old male officer with more than 8 years of service

A 30-year-old male officer with more than 11 years of service

A 30-year-old male officer with more than 7 years of service

A 29-year-old male officer with more than 3 years of service

A 26-year-old male officer with more than 7 months of service

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All officers involved were placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, with the Wauwatosa Police Department serving as the lead agency.

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