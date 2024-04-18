Body parts found in Milwaukee County: Maxwell Anderson's family statement

The family of Maxwell Anderson released on Thursday, April 18 a statement in the wake of Anderson being charged in the death of Sade Robinson.

Maxwell Anderson, initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

Steven Anderson issued the family statement saying the following:

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devastated (sp) by her senseless death.

"To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life."

Sade Robinson

Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson on Friday with killing Robinson, dismembering her body and setting her car on fire. Her family watched Anderson through glass as he appeared in court.

Investigators said Anderson and Robinson had dinner and went to a bar the night she was last heard from, April 1. Robinson's family said they don't know how the two met.

Anderson remains jailed on $5 million cash bond.

Vigil for Sade

Family and friends of Robinson are planning a candlelight vigil for Robinson on Friday evening, April 19. It is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. at Kilbourn Reservoir Park (2230 N. Bremen Street) in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story.