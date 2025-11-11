Body found in woods; Waukesha man sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Waukesha County judge sentenced Matthew Pahl on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Pahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons. Pahl was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on the hiding a corpse charge.



A Waukesha County judge sentenced Matthew Pahl on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 11, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This, after Pahl was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of his girlfriend three years ago.

Stephanie Pavlons, Matthew Pahl

Pahl maintains innocence

What they're saying:

Pahl was given the opportunity to make a statement prior to sentencing.

"I am the only victim here – I’m the one being murdered," Pahl said. "We still loved each other and would have taken a bullet for each other."

8-day trial ends with convictions

Dig deeper:

Pahl's eight-day trial ended last week with convictions. It took a jury less than an hour to find Pahl guilty of homicide and hiding a corpse.

"He killed her and he left her to rot in the woods as if she was roadkill," said Judge Ralph Ramirez.

Judge Ralph Ramirez

Pahl killed Pavlons and hid her body along Golf Road in the Town of Delafield back in 2022. Her remains were found 17 days later. Pahl never reported Pavlons missing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors admit their case was circumstantial – and Pavlons' cause of death was never determined.

What they're saying:

"There’s a history of domestic violence – the history continued with Ms. Pavlons entire dating history," said Kristi Gordon, prosecutor.

On Tuesday, Gordon read a statement from Pahl and Pavlons' daughter, Layla Pavlons.

"You took an innocent woman’s life – I hope you rot in jail," Gordon read.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The state also brought up Pahl's criminal history. But ultimately, Judge Ramirez pointed to Pahl's own words at sentencing as a key factor in his ruling.

Matthew Pahl

Ramirez sentenced pahl to life in prison without the possibility for release on the homicide conviction. Pahl got another seven-and-a-half years in prison for hiding Pavlons' body.

Related article

Pahl is also ordered to pay more than $8,000 to cover Pavlons' funeral costs.