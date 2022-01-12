Expand / Collapse search

Body pulled from Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Body pulled from Lake Michigan

The body of a 69-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

MILWAUKEE - The body of a 69-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded after a bystander said they saw a body in the water.

The fire department's dive team arrived and was able to pull the body out of the water, but due to the time spent in the water, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office is investigating how the man ended up in the water.

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack: Darrell Brooks faces new charges
article

Waukesha Christmas Parade attack: Darrell Brooks faces new charges

An amended criminal complaint charges Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks with dozens more criminal counts associated with the Nov. 21 incident.

West Allis fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested
article

West Allis fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested

The West Allis Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.