Body pulled from Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina

The body of a 69-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded after a bystander said they saw a body in the water.

The fire department's dive team arrived and was able to pull the body out of the water, but due to the time spent in the water, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating how the man ended up in the water.