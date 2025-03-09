Body found in Lake Michigan; Kenosha police investigate
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police received a report that a body was discovered in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9.
What we know:
The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a body had been discovered in the lake.
Recovery efforts were underway into the evening.
The body was turned over to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.
