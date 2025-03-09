Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Lake Michigan; Kenosha police investigate

Published  March 9, 2025 7:49pm CDT
Kenosha
Kenosha Police Department

The Brief

    • There was a report that a body was discovered in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9.
    • The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m.
    • Recovery efforts were underway into the evening.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police received a report that a body was discovered in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Sunday, March 9.

What we know:

The Kenosha Police Department responded to Eichelman Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a body had been discovered in the lake.

Recovery efforts were underway into the evening.

The body was turned over to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Source: The Kenosha Police Department

