Bobby Portis Jr., new Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin board member

The Brief Bobby Portis Jr. is now a board member with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The announcement came on Tuesday morning, Aug. 12. A news release says Portis has worked alongside Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for more than four years.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced on Tuesday, Aug. 12, that Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Portis joins the board

What we know:

A news release says Portis has worked alongside Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for more than four years, supporting collection drives, funding mobile food distributions, and using his platform to raise awareness about food insecurity, especially among children.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Ever since day one when I joined Feed in America as just a regular partner, we both had the same vision," Portis said. "The vision has always been just giving back and impacting others' lives. Coming from where I'm from, Little Rock, Arkansas, it's similar to Milwaukee, a small town. With big drive and big hunger to support one another. Same type of scheme."

The Bucks have been nothing but supportive of this idea from the beginning. And the Bucks said, you now, we support the work of food security in our communities, we support our communities and we wanna make sure that we're really allowing this engagement to happen on a deep level," said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO

"The Bucks have a longstanding commitment to addressing food insecurity in our community. We valued working alongside community leaders like Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin to help support the people of this state. Our engagement with Feeding American has lasted over a decade," said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks President. "Thank you, Bobby, for embracing Milwaukee and consistently making a difference, not only on the court, at Fiserv Forum, but in our community."

Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"So like I said, man, it's bigger than hoops. It's all about giving back. It's about impacting someone else's life, making sure that they know that someone cares," Portis said.

Related article