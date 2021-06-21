Boating under influence enforcement campaign kicks off July 2

article

Fourth of July is known to be a day full of drinking and boating, but the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Boat Patrol wants to make sure people aren't mixing the two. That's why the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Boat Patrol will be taking part in the national Operation Dry Water from July 2 through July 4.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign to lower the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and deaths. Alcohol is the leading contributor to boating-related deaths. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department along with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard are working to educate boaters on safe boating practices.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As a reminder, operating a vessel under the influence is illegal on all bodies of water. In Wisconsin, it's illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department also wants to remind residents to wear a life jacket around water.

For more information on Operation Dry Water, visit operationdrywater.org.