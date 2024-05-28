Summer boating safety; tips for staying safe on the water

As the weather heats up, a lot of Wisconsinites will head out on the water to cool off.

But there's a lot to keep in mind before you hit the water. Water conditions can change in a second.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office said two kayakers capsized and got stuck in the Rock River over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said calmer waters turned life-threatening. Part of the river had a different current from heavy rains.

Via the Fond du lac County Sheriff's Office

The two kayakers are okay, but it can happen anywhere.

Rob Sheets is with the Freedom Boat Club. As more boats head onto the water, he said before you do, check the weather.

Rob Sheets

"Know how to operate your vessel," Sheets said. "Take a boating safety class. This time of year it is early in the season, so sometimes there is debris in the water so you want to watch out for that."

Sheets said to make sure you have life jackets for everyone on board, know where your flares are and tell someone where you're going.

"If you’re just renting a boat you may not have the right supplies, training and the skills," he said.

He cautioned the difference between the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan; the river is a slow, no wake zone, while Lake Michigan can be unpredictable.

"It could be a nice day like this, but prevailing winds might be different on Lake Michigan," Sheets said.

He also said not to drink and drive.

"You never want to be going faster than you’re prepared to hit that slip," he said.

Water activities are fun, which is why these safety tips are there, to keep it that way.

Freedom Boat Club is offering boat safety classes to the public.