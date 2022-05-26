Boat safety checks: Coast Guard conducting at McKinley Marina Saturday

article

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be conducting free boat safety checks at McKinley Marina on Saturday, May 28 – from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

A news release says the Coast Guard Auxiliary will be checking to ensure vessels are in compliance with recreational boating safety requirements. Officials will also be available to answer any questions and provide guidance on how to correct any identified deficiencies.

This free inspection will help ensure mariners are prepared before the summer boating season.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed, volunteer organization consisting of 21,000 civilian members across the nation. These volunteers are instrumental in completing the U.S. Coast Guard’s mission of ensuring safety of those on the water.