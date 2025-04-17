MPS lead crisis; board meeting Thursday, will consider pair of resolutions

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools could explore legal options available to the district regarding the lead crisis. The board is also working on making its response to the crisis more transparent and accountable. The two items go before the full board at a meeting on Thursday, April 17.



The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors will meet on Thursday night, April 17 to consider a pair of resolutions focused on the district's lead crisis.

Three Milwaukee Public Schools sites remain closed due to lead exposures.

Possible lawsuit

What we know:

The first resolution directs MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and her staff to work with the Milwaukee city attorney's office on a possible lawsuit.

Several California cities and counties won $305 million in 2019 after suing lead paint companies. The complaint argued those companies violated the state's "public nuisance law" by advertising lead paint products as "safe." There's just one issue: the parties settled that lawsuit nearly 20 years after it was originally filed.

More transparency

What we know:

Additionally, the board is working on making its response to the crisis more transparent and accountable.

Kristen Payne founded the parent group Lead Safe Schools MKE. She said she is encouraged the school board could soon make its lead clean-up work more transparent in a dashboard available to the public.

The MPS lead remediation dashboard depends on the district finishing its "Lead Action Plan" in conjunction with the Milwaukee Health Department.

The next steps

What's next:

The two items go before the full board at a meeting on Thursday, April 17.