Blood donations needed; Red Cross filling appointments now

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says there is a severe blood shortage right now, and donations of all blood types are needed immediately.

"Just nationwide really, still in that severe blood shortage at the national level," Justin Kern, American Red Cross of Wisconsin spokesperson said. "We have to collect about 1,000 units a day just to catch up to the shortage that’s on the shelves with our hospital partners."

Red Cross officials are putting out the alert that there is a severe blood shortage of all types, and not just here in Wisconsin, but nationally.

"Our hospital partners are seeing a rise in trauma, things like car accidents or violent crime, as well as a return to a lot of those elective surgeries," Kern said. "So the need for blood with both of those types of things is really high."

Justin Kern

However, an unlikely ally is helping them catch back up with demand

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"One of the businesses that really stepped up, in true Wisconsin fashion, was the bars and the breweries," Kern said.

Nearly 30 bars and breweries across the state are lending their drinking hall so people can donate a pint instead of drinking it.

"We do these blood drives every three months or so with the Red Cross," Grant Steskal, Indeed Brewing Company manager said.

A couple of dozen people popped into the brewery to make a donation.

"I’ve done it before and I know there is a severe shortage so I decided to come back out and do it again," Jennifer Citti said.

But the reason for her helping goes beyond being a good neighbor.

"We’re trying to do 80 good deeds for my mom’s 80th birthday," Citti said.

So whether you're doing it for mom, or to help a stranger, donate what you can to help save a life.

To donate, visit: redcross.org/give-blood