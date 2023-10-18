Blake Shelton concert; Fiserv Forum to host on Feb. 24, 2024

article

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

A news release says multi-platinum, eight-time chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts will join Shelton in the show.

Tickets for the 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. CT. The general on-sale will start on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale.