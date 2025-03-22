Milwaukee wedding venue owners offered couples unavailable space

article

The twists and turns continue after a Milwaukee wedding venue was evicted from a Historic Third Ward building. Now, FOX6 News has learned the business' owners promised another venue to couples that wasn't theirs to offer.

When Erich Weidenbener and his fiancée booked their venue last April, they were sold on the promise of a perfect day.

"We were impressed. We were like, ‘This is a good guy.’ I'd been to weddings at his venues before," he said. "Our venue that is supposedly under construction – why aren’t they giving us some updates? So we started emailing him every week, started leaving messages."

Weidenbener said Black Swan MKE told them a "new venue" called Eagles Nest was under construction in Walker's Point but would be open for their wedding day. The couple booked it and paid nearly $5,000.

After no response, Weidenbener realized something was wrong.

"Got in contact with the building's ownership, and they said, 'Peter's never owned or leased space in this building at all,'" he said.

A spokesperson for the Eagleknit building, where Eagles Nest was supposed to be located, told FOX6 News it never entered a lease agreement with Black Swan MKE.

"It's just upsetting. I mean, we feel kind of betrayed and lied to. We feel taken advantage of," said Weidenbener. "In a time that’s supposed to be really happy and a cause for celebration – to inflict this on young couples."

Weidenbener and his fiancée are currently looking at other venues that still have their same wedding date available. They also said they are considering legal action.

"There are people with weddings before ours who might be unaware of what's going on," he said. "It's wild, it's fraudulent, and it's disappointing."

Plant No. 4

Weidenbener and his fiancée are not alone. Earlier this week, brides and grooms told FOX6 News they were scrambling to find a new venue after learning Plant No. 4 – a venue operated by Black Swan MKE – was evicted from its Historic Third Ward space.

FOX6 reached out to Black Swan MKE several times this week. The company has not answered any questions.