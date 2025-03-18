Milwaukee wedding, event venue shut down; people left in lurch

The Brief A wedding and event venue in Milwaukee has suddenly shut down. The shutdown has left people, including brides-to-be and grooms-to-be, in the lurch. The operator of the venue said, "It can't comment at this time."



Imagine being so close to your dream wedding only to find out your venue has shut down without notice. That is exactly what some Milwaukee brides and grooms are dealing with right now.

Brides, grooms get no notice

What we know:

It is a situation that could turn a couples' big day into a big nightmare. Casey Armstrong said for a client of hers at Save The Date Events, the scenario has become a reality.

Armstrong said her client had an event booked for April at Plant No. 4 – a popular wedding venue in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

What they're saying:

"Finding out 30 days before your event that you don’t have a venue space, that’s insane," Armstrong said. "Now are going to be scrambling to find something new."

It turns out, that client might not be the only one in a bind.

Court documents show the owners of Plant No. 4, operated by Black Swan MKE, were evicted in November 2024.

Black Swan MKE

What we know:

Despite an eviction, Black Swan MKE's website still shows Plant No. 4 as an available venue to book. When FOX6 News came to check it out in person, there was a "for lease" sign visible.

Several people have told FOX6 News they have not heard anything from Black Swan MKE, despite their events being just weeks or months away. When FOX6 News reached out, the company said in a statement, "It can't comment at this time" – and asked FOX6 news to hold off until next week.

Save The Date Events says many other venues are now stepping up to help couples that are affected.