Black History Month kicks off with inspiring campaign in SE WI

As the nation kicks off Black History Month, there is a campaign taking place that is inspiring many in southeast Wisconsin.

People of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds came together in the summer of 2020 to support the Black Lives Matter movement -- and demand change within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Months later, voices are still speaking up and embracing diversity.

"This is an exciting week to engage the Milwaukee community with opportunities to listen to learn and to add their voices to the black lives matter narrative in order to bring about positive change," said Felice Beal, Office of School Administration.

MPS is taking part in the Black Lives Matter Week of Action -- encouraging discussion and highlighting solutions.

"Focus on improving the school experience for students of color," Beal said.

While the pandemic has changed the look from years past, the spirit behind it all remains.

Monday starts the week of events with the students amplified.

"They will have the opportunity to engage in some dialogue on what it means to be youth activists, what it's been like learning in a pandemic and kind of reimagine their school and the future of education," said Angela Harris, chairwoman of Black Educators Caucus in Milwaukee.

It will be followed by hearing from the author of "Cultivating Genius," talking about what it means to cultivate genius in students using an equity framework for culturally and historically responsive literacy.

On Wednesday, a talent showcase and poetry night -- then an intergenerational talk-back on topics of race, equality, and the future of America. The week ends with the Black Lives Matter at School book launch and awards night.

"You talk about transformation -- everyone has to be a part of that," Beal said.