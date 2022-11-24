Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started

Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping.

People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.

"We are trying to give our customers the best price for Black Friday; Hot Bargain Depot is where Black Friday never ends," said owner Muad Assad. "A lot of customers, they always look for the best deals, and that's why we try to open today to show them what kind of deals we have."

Black Friday is not what it used to be. Most big box stores like Best Buy and Bob's Discount Furniture won't open until Friday morning. Like Hot Bargain Depot, though, Lazurde Furniture in West Allis was open ahead of time.

"Some stores are still open for us shoppers to shop," said Lachrisa Gillespie.

Early Black Friday shopping Lazurde Furniture in West Allis

"It was just a stroke of luck, we just came down here and saw it was open," Darryl Jackson said. "Microwaves for $20 and an air fryer for $40 – I was like, ‘Hey, you can’t beat that.’"

With long lines and deals for days, shoppers said it's what Black Friday shopping is all about.

Hot Bargain Depot in Milwaukee will be open until midnight on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.