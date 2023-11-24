Black Friday beer: Lakefront Brewery draws big crowds, holiday revelers

It's a tradition unlike any other in the Midwest – and can be found only in Milwaukee. 2023 marks the 12th year for the barrel-aged, gold standard, limited beer release of Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday – and fans of the special brew line up in the predawn hours to get their hands on it.

What's available in 2023?

Lakefront Brewery opens its doors at 8 a.m. to fans who desire all four 2023 Black Friday brews:

2023 Black Friday™ Imperial Stout – Aged in Bourbon and brandy barrels, the 2023 version of the famous brew combines massive caramel and roasted malts with huge vanilla and oak flavor. There are under 3,000, 19.2oz cans being sold for $20 + tax each.

2023 Black Friday™ Triple Black IPA – Big, bold, and hoppy, this Triple Black IPA hits the glass obsidian black with a foamy tan head kicking up aromas of chocolate, orange zest, and rose water. Gratuitous Cascade, Chinook, and Centennial hops yield up-front citrus and tropical fruit notes, while malts lend balance and sweet cocoa and caramel flavors. There are under 1,000, 19.2oz cans being sold for $20 + tax each.

2023 Black Friday™ Double Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie Barleywine – Back by popular demand, this big, chewy Barleywine is brewed with honey, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon that forms the base of this delicious treat. It was first aged in rum barrels for a year, before it was transferred to Bourbon barrels for another year. The double barrel-aging imparts layered flavors of oak plank, toasted almond, and molasses. There are under 1,000, 19.2oz cans being sold for $30 + tax each.

2023 Black Friday™ 5-Year-Old – This big stout has been asleep in Bourbon barrels since 2018. The big, roasty, chocolatey Imperial Stout left all traces of alcohol heat behind in the barrel and picked up flavors of vanilla, pecan praline, marzipan, and a touch of pipe tobacco. There are under 1,000, 19.2oz cans being sold for $30 + tax each.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Since Lakefront Brewery moved to canning, they are offering these limited beers in 19.2oz cans. There will be no limit to the number of cans individuals can purchase, and they can be purchased in any combination.

A minimum of four Black Friday cans purchased gets you a new, collectible, souvenir-dated Black Friday glass – while supplies last.