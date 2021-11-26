Black Friday at Bayshore; more than shopping, it's a celebration

Black Friday can be about more than just the good deals. It can also be filled with family traditions!

Bayshore is one of the top spots to shop in southeast Wisconsin on Black Friday.

"Despite the pandemic, we never missed a year of black Friday shopping," said Lakeia Jones, a Black Friday shopper.

Jones and her mother make a tradition every year – and they pick Bayshore because it is more than just shopping – it's a celebration.

"We’ll have V Funk the band, so you'll be dancing to the band to keep warm. We’ve got food trucks, we have holiday characters for kiddos. We’re giving away free gift cards," said Brenda Vento, Bayshore Marketing Manager. "We really want to celebrate the holidays with our guests."

Many shoppers are seeing less of a crowd this year, possibly due to the increase in online shopping.

"Just seeing all of the stuff back in the day how it was crazy and everyone pushing everyone over, that’s what I was expecting," said Elias Malison, a Black Friday shopper.

But shoppers at Bayshore say the Black Friday experience in stores is what makes holiday shopping so special.

"For me, I’m not even here to buy anything I’m just here to spend time with my family," said Jennifer Harley, a Black Friday shopper.

"It's something different about being there. You get the same kind of high when you see your packages come through the mail. But it's different when you're out and about – and for me again it’s a family tradition, Just something my mom and I look forward to doing every single year," Jones said.

