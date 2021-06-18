Black fathers and infant health: New initiative launched

A groundbreaking project unveiled in Milwaukee on Friday, June 18 is aimed at better understanding how Black fathers can be a part of improving the health and well-being of mothers and babies.

The African American Breastfeeding Network Inc. and the School of Human Ecology and School of Social Work, both from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are partnering on "Black Fathers, Equal Partners in Advancing Maternal and Infant Health." The initiative is funded by a 12-month grant from the UW-Madison Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (ICTR).

A news release indicates Black infant mortality is higher in Wisconsin than in any other state in the nation. Maternal mortality is five times higher among Black women than white women in Wisconsin. Research demonstrates that partner support during pregnancy is associated with positive maternal-child health outcomes and that fathers play a central role in children’s health and development.

