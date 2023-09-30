Black & Brown Run Around 5k at Veterans Park
People will take off running at the Black & Brown Run Around 5K walk and run on Saturday, September 30, at Veterans Park in Milwaukee.
The event welcomes runners, walkers, and families to a vibrant event that supports and uplifts the minority communities of Greater Milwaukee.
Local food vendors, entertainment and businesses have partnered with the 5K.
Check out more information about the run at the Black & Brown Run Around 5K website.
Food vendors at the Black & Brown Run Around 5k
Setting up for the Black & Brown Run Around 5K
Bring your family it's almost time for the Black & Brown Run Around 5K
Interested in dancing? Join at the Black & Brown Run Around 5K
