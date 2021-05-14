Billy Idol at State Fair, will rock Main Stage on Aug. 8

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced today, rock icon Billy Idol will take the Main Stage Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com . All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $40, $45, and $50. Each ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.