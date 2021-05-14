Expand / Collapse search

Billy Idol at State Fair, will rock Main Stage on Aug. 8

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced today, rock icon Billy Idol will take the Main Stage Sunday, Aug. 8.

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced today, rock icon Billy Idol will take the Main Stage Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 9:00 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $40, $45, and $50. Each ticket includes admission to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization that helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

