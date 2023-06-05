Bill Burr at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 8.
article
MILWAUKEE - Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 8.
General on sale starts Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com. Presales will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, visit BillBurr.com/Tour.
This event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. For more information, visit Bill’s website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.