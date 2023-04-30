Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports among wheelchair athletes, and the UW-Waukesha gave them a chance to compete on Sunday, April 30.

The inaugural "Big Cheese Classic Wheelchair Pickleball Clinic and Tournament" was held at UW-Waukesha.

It has hosted in part with the National Paralyzed Veterans of America.

The tournament had three divisions competing against each other after a round of clinics Saturday.

Organizers said it was a good learning experience for beginners and experts alike.

"There are many athletes out here," said Kenneth Lee. "Pretty much anyone who has not tried pickleball at all. It's their first time, so we have certified instructors here to teach them, and then we have many that have played pickleball but never been in a wheelchair before, so they're also learning some wheelchair skills, as well."

The event was supported by 80 volunteers, instructors and officials.