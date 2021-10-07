Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extended at Wisconsin Center through Jan. 9

article

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is extending its run at the Wisconsin Center through Sunday, Jan. 9.

Tickets for the new dates are available to purchase now at VanGoghMilwaukee.com.

A news release says Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will have new hours of operation during its second extension. Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, the exhibit will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and dark on Mondays and Tuesdays. The exhibit is also available for private holiday event bookings either during the exhibit hours or after hours.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The following are special holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

December 27 and 28: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

To date, nearly 150,000 guests have come through the Wisconsin Center to witness Van Gogh’s work.