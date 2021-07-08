Expand / Collapse search

Vincent Van Gogh: Immerse yourself in his art at Wisconsin Center

By
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Learning about Beyond Van Gogh

Immerse yourself in the art of Vincent Van Gogh's starting this weekend at the Wisconsin Center. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of opening night and what goes into this exhibit that features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic artworks.

MILWAUKEE - Immerse yourself in the art of Vincent Van Gogh starting this weekend at the Wisconsin Center. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of opening night and what goes into this exhibit that features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic artworks.

About Beyond Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning July 9. The exhibition will feature more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks that come to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. It will be a stunning visual sensation and is a highly anticipated exhibit, as it has already sold over 53,000 tickets.

Enforcing tobacco age: Conflicting laws hinder Wisconsin police efforts
slideshow

Enforcing tobacco age: Conflicting laws hinder Wisconsin police efforts

It’s against federal law to sell tobacco to anyone in the U.S. under the age of 21. However, a legal gap is putting Wisconsin out of step with the rest of the country.

Preventing bullying videos from going viral
slideshow

Preventing bullying videos from going viral

There are efforts to preventing bullying from going viral on social media.