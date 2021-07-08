Vincent Van Gogh: Immerse yourself in his art at Wisconsin Center

Immerse yourself in the art of Vincent Van Gogh starting this weekend at the Wisconsin Center. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of opening night and what goes into this exhibit that features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic artworks.

About Beyond Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning July 9. The exhibition will feature more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks that come to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. It will be a stunning visual sensation and is a highly anticipated exhibit, as it has already sold over 53,000 tickets.