Beware utility scams: We Energies warnings and police tips

Across the state, law enforcement and We Energies are sharing warning signs of utility scams on social media.

According to a news release on Thursday, Oct 20, the goal is to flood news feeds with important safety information on what to look for on social media.

We Energies and police said scammers may:

Pretend to be from We Energies . They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like We Energies is calling or leave a recorded message that sounds like it’s from the company.

Threaten to turn off your energy right away.

Demand immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card, third-party apps like Zelle or Venmo, or unusual payment methods like bitcoin.

Over the years, We Energies customers have lost tens of thousands of dollars in utility scams. If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up! It’s not rude; it’s safe.

If you have questions about a call, email or text you’ve received, contact We Energies at 800-242-9137. For more warning signs, visit the We Energies website.