Benjamin Timm appointed as Milwaukee’s Municipal Port Director

The Brief Benjamin Timm has been picked to lead Port Milwaukee. Timm has previously worked for the city in the Department of City Development. The common council will consider Timm’s appointment over the next several weeks.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson has appointed Benjamin Timm as Milwaukee’s Municipal Port Director.

What we know:

Timm has a notable record managing successful projects during his decades-long tenure at Milwaukee’s Department of City Development.

"Benji Timm is a highly respected colleague who has taken on challenging projects such as Milwaukee Estuary Area of Concern cleanup, Northridge redevelopment and Century City reimagining," Mayor Johnson said. "His professional strengths are a great complement to the talented Port staff he will lead."

The backstory:

According to a news release, Timm joined city government twenty-four years ago after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He has extensive experience in a range of relevant skills including budget management, lease negotiations, and economic development.

The Mayor said Timm emerged as the leading candidate for this cabinet-level appointment from a very strong pool of applicants. People from across the country expressed interest in the Port Director position, and dozens of people were considered for the job.

Timm will succeed former Port Director Jackie Carter who served the Port of Milwaukee for nearly eight years before earning a promotion to lead the city’s Department of Employee Relations.

What's next:

As required by state statute, the Milwaukee Common Council will consider Timm’s appointment over the next several weeks.