Bender Park water rescue; 2 people on paddle board brought back to safety

By
Published  June 23, 2025 4:09pm CDT
Oak Creek
Water rescue near Bender Park, Oak Creek

    • Two people on a paddle board were rescued near Bender Park in Oak Creek.
    • Firefighters from three departments in southeast Wisconsin took part in rescuing the paddle boarders. 
    • The two people on the paddle board were wearing life vests.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters from Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and Cudahy were involved in a water rescue in Bender Park on Monday, June 23. 

In a post on the Oak Creek Fire Department Facebook page that two individuals were rescued. They were about a quarter mile from the shore on a paddle board. 

Officials noted both individuals were wearing life vests. 

