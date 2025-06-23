Bender Park water rescue; 2 people on paddle board brought back to safety
article
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters from Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and Cudahy were involved in a water rescue in Bender Park on Monday, June 23.
Water rescue
What we know:
In a post on the Oak Creek Fire Department Facebook page that two individuals were rescued. They were about a quarter mile from the shore on a paddle board.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Officials noted both individuals were wearing life vests.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Fire Department.