Beloved dog attacked at Milwaukee bar; raising money to help recovery

The Brief Stella is an 11-year-old shih tzu that was recently attacked at Thurman's 15. Stella's owner said he doesn't have any ill will against the other dog or its owner and instead said it was just a tragic accident. She's now back home but still needs treatment.



One of the most popular patrons at a bar on Milwaukee's east side has been missing lately and could use some help.

What we know:

Stella is an 11-year-old shih tzu. Through the years, she's brought a lot of happiness to people at Thurman's 15, near Brady Street. Those same people are trying to now make sure she gets through this.

"Stella kind of represents the chill atmosphere of this area and of this bar," Jamie Potter said. "That’s one of the things that bring people back, is that dog."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The small pup is fighting for her life after playful moments with another dog turned scary.

"It was just out of the blue and it’s not anybody’s fault," Potter said. "A lot of lacerations in her neck, her esophagus, even her jugular was exposed."

Stella was rushed to the emergency vet and quickly needed surgery, which cost her owner upward of $13,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Stella's owner said he doesn't have any ill will against the other dog or its owner and instead said it was just a tragic accident.

What you can do:

She's now back home but still needs treatment. That's why friends like Potter are stepping up to help’ he started a GoFundMe.

"I’m just amazed at the support and the response we’ve gotten from this," Potter said. "When she’s healthy enough she’s going to come back here."