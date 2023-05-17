Belgium Lake Church Inn fire, owner 'going to miss it'

In Belgium, fire destroyed the historic Lake Church Inn Tavern & Grill Tuesday night, May 16.

The 175-year-old building lit up like a match. Wind-fueled flames reduced it to rubble in a few hours.

"Not a whole lot to say. She’s gone. That’s too bad," said owner Dave Maiman. "Tin ceilings and original back bar from the mid-1800’s, carve. That’s bugging me the most, that I couldn’t save the back bar."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The building dates back to 1848, the same year Wisconsin became a state. People ate there for generations.

"Usually every other Friday night I would order a sausage without a bun," said Bob Deruyter.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire destroys Lake Church Inn Tavern & Grill, Belgium

Deruyter watched as firefighters worked overnight. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the fire began in the kitchen area and quickly spread.

"I’m disappointed. It was a landmark place that we came to and always enjoyed," Deruyter said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The devastation and what comes next is hard to process.

"I’m pretty old. I was looking forward to passing it on to the next owner, but I guess that’s not going to happen," Maiman said.

Fire at Belgium Lake Church Inn

While fire brought down the old building, the flames cannot take away memories made there.

"A lot of local people would come here. I’m going to miss it," said Deruyter.

Maiman is working with insurance to figure out how to move forward. Nobody was hurt.