Fire at Belgium Lake Church Inn, Ozaukee County historic building

Firefighters were called to Lake Church Inn in Belgium Tuesday night, May 16, a historic building in Ozaukee County.

It's located off Highway D, and the building has been around since the 1800s.

People described it as a quaint, historic bar with some of the original tin ceilings.

Many people were devastated at the scene, talking about how the Lake Church Inn is a staple in the area.

FOX6 crews found heavy smoke in the area and fire crews working to extinguish the fire.

Fire at Belgium Lake Church Inn

The cause is under investigation.