Fire at Belgium Lake Church Inn, Ozaukee County historic building
BELGIUM, Wis. - Firefighters were called to Lake Church Inn in Belgium Tuesday night, May 16, a historic building in Ozaukee County.
It's located off Highway D, and the building has been around since the 1800s.
People described it as a quaint, historic bar with some of the original tin ceilings.
Many people were devastated at the scene, talking about how the Lake Church Inn is a staple in the area.
FOX6 crews found heavy smoke in the area and fire crews working to extinguish the fire.
The cause is under investigation.