'Beer District' American Family Field entertainment district not off the table

A Milwaukee County supervisor says the Milwaukee Brewers should consider redeveloping some parking lots into an entertainment district. On Tuesday, June 7, the Brewers addressed that idea as the team looks for long-term revenue.

Both the Brewers and the Ballpark District, which owns American Family Field, said they were surprised by this. Without the stadium tax, the Brewers see a need for more money to cover long-term improvements, and a team official said all ideas, like the "Beer District," are on the table.

Hours before Tuesday's first pitch, the parking lot party was in full swing.

"It's a lot of smiles and a lot of laughs," said Ken Nyhouse.

American Family Field

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Nyhouse gathered the grill, his co-workers and all the necessities for a true Brewers tailgate.

"We love to get out," said Nyhouse. "Everybody loves to have something to eat and drink."

If a county resolution came to fruition, the parking lot and other land, like the Komatsu site, would be part of a new mixed-use development: The "Beer District."

"Could the real estate here be part of a solution? Sure. Do I know what that would look like? No," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations.

Schlesinger addressed the idea at Tuesday's Ballpark District board meeting. Without the stadium tax, the Brewers are worried the existing $87 million in reserve funds won't be enough to cover long-term improvements at American Family Field, hence the need for a new long-term solution.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don't want to speculate on what solutions we're going to come up with," said Schlesinger. "I would say nothing is off the table, and it's going to have to be, you know, a very comprehensive solution."

The Brewers' lease runs at least through 2030, with team options through 2040. Whatever happens, Schlesinger said the team will ensure it's fair to taxpayers and fans.

"We want to be here long-term, for the next generation of fans," said Schlesinger. "We want a ballpark that is modern, that works for us, that is also safe, affordable, generates the type of fan attendance we need so that we can generate the revenues, in turn, keep a competitive team on the field."

As for what's next, the Brewers commissioned a study of American Family Field in 2020. They expect that report to be done later this summer, and once it is, that will drive discussions on long-term revenue with a better idea of just how much money they'll need.